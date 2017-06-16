How Ramadan and Eid have become big business for retailers – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
How Ramadan and Eid have become big business for retailers
Manchester Evening News
In the UK, three million Muslims will mark the end of the Islamic holy month with the Eid celebration on June 26 this year. Share. ByShelina Begum. 18:00, 16 JUN 2017. Business. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!