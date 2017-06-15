How to bring down high interest rate — MAN – Vanguard
Vanguard
How to bring down high interest rate — MAN
Vanguard
MANUFACTURERS Association of Nigeria, MAN, has said that right regulatory policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria can bring down high interest rate in the country to five per cent from the current charges of 25- 30 perccent by Deposit Money Banks, DMBs.
