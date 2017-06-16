Pages Navigation Menu

How To Know You Are Re-Writing JAMB Supplementary Exam On July 1st

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

JAMB has concluded all plans to write the Supplementary Exam for specific students on July 1st, 2017. The JAMB Head of Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview in Lagos. All those who will be re-writing their exams will be informed via 3 main channels as follows; 1. They will be sent …

