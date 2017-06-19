Pages Navigation Menu

How To Register: Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017

Nigerian Navy Recruitment Form 2017 is Out! The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of 2017 recruitment for Able bodied Nigerians into the Organization. See Requirements and How to Register Below. Announcing the development, naval chief of staff, Ibok Ete Ibas, said the 2017 recruitment exercise is free of charge for applicants, and that interested …

