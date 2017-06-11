How to resist unpleasant odour

Odour is an unpleasant and distinctive smell. Odour can have a nice and specific smell to the individual, and can be used especially by dogs and other animals to identify people.

Foot odour

Most of us wear shoes and socks, making it much more difficult for the sweat to evaporate, giving the bacteria more sweat to break down into smelly substances. Moist feet also raise the risk of fungi developing, which can also give off unpleasant smells.

In other to avoid this unpleasant smell, scrub your feet with soapy water, dry them thoroughly with a clean and use dry after which, use hand sanitizer I know this sounds weird but it helps to kill germs. Rub your feet with baking soda, corn starch or talcum powder.

For your foot wears, try as much as possible to wear open shoes like sandals, to enable the flow of air. If you may use socks try and go for absorbent socks made of cotton or wool. Non-absorbent socks (like nylon) trap moisture around your foot, making a cozy little nook for bacteria.

Body odour

Body odour is a perceived unpleasant smell, which the body gives off when bacteria that live on the skin break down sweat into acids. Some say it is the smell of bacteria growing on the body, but it really is the result of bacteria breaking down proteins into certain acids.

Ensure you shower at least once a day. Sweat by itself is virtually odourless. But when microscopic bacteria that live naturally on your skin mix with sweat, they multiply quickly and raise quite a stink. Washing thoroughly with an antibacterial soap bar will reduce the bacteria count, and in turn reduce the odour.

Once you’ve showered, be sure you dry yourself completely. Towel off and make sure you dry any areas where you sweat a lot. Once you are clean and dry, use a strong deodorant or antiperspirant on your underarms. While deodorants do not prevent sweating, they mask the smell of bacteria on your skin. Antiperspirants contain aluminum chloride, a chemical that reduces sweating, and often also contain a deodorant. Look for products that say on the label they are higher strength due to ingredients. Each person’s unique body odour can be influenced by diet, gender, health, and medication.

