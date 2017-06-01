How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus in UEFA Champions League final Saturday – Washington Post
Washington Post
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus in UEFA Champions League final Saturday
Weekend listings for UEFA Champions League final, U.S.-Venezuela friendly, other friendlies, Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals, MLS and NWSL: All times are Eastern. FRIDAY. 3 p.m.: France vs. Paraguay friendly ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, ESPN3.com.
