How Tuface made debut appearance as Glo ambassador

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Most people who came to have a good time at the Glo Mega Music concert  recently in Port Harcourt would not have expected to see popular artiste, Tuface Idibia, since he was an ambassador of another telecommunications brand. But the Garden City almost shook to its foundation at the show, when Tubaba climbed the stage …

