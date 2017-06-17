How we hijacked bullion van, looted N200m – Evans – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
How we hijacked bullion van, looted N200m – Evans
The Punch
As revelations of the criminal activities of the infamous kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike (aka Evans), continue to come up, the suspect has explained how he and his gang once hijacked a bullion van and took N200m from it. Evans, who was …
Kidnapper Evans and Matters Arising
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!