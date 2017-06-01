Huawei donates skills centre to Lagos – The Nation Newspaper
|
Huawei donates skills centre to Lagos
The Nation Newspaper
Huawei Technologies Co. Nigeria Limited has donated a skills acquisition and devlopment centre to Lagos State government in support of the government's drive to reduce unemployment and poverty in the state. Named: Funmilayo Mobolaji Johnson Skill …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!