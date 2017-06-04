Huddah Monroe says Nigerian Men Are Only Good For Enjoyment, Not Marriage or Family

Kenyan Socialite and ex-big Brother Africa contestant, Huddah Monroe has said that Nigerian men are only good for enjoyment and not marriage or family.

She said this while responding to a fan who asked her to date Nigerian men and enjoy ‘jollof rice and moi moi’.

‘True They good for enjoyment but not marriage or family settings abi…’ she wrote on Instagram.

Huddah also revealed that she

