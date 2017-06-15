Huddersfield To Sign Manchester City’s Aaron Mooy For Club-record £10m

Huddersfield are closing in on a £10m club-record deal to sign Aaron Mooy from Manchester City, PA reports.

The Australia midfielder spent last season on loan at the club and was the Terriers’ player of the year as they won promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Press Association Sport understands Huddersfield are in the advanced stages of a deal which will see them pay £8m for the 26-year-old with a further £2m in add-ons.

Aaron Mooy joined from City’s sister club Melbourne City 12 months ago and was named in the EFL team of the season.

The deal beats Huddersfield’s previous record transfer, which was the £1.8m they paid for Christopher Schindler last year.

Mooy began his professional career with Bolton Wanderers and had a spell at St Mirren in Scotland before returning to his native Australia.

He was a key figure in Huddersfield’s return to the top division after a 45-year absence and manager David Wagner said at the end of the season that he was keen to keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The post Huddersfield To Sign Manchester City’s Aaron Mooy For Club-record £10m appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

