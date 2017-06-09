Hull City Appoint Leonid Slutsky As New Manager

Leonid Slutsky has previously managed CSKA Moscow and the Russia national team, holding England to a late 1-1 draw at Euro 2016, and will arrive in Hull next week.

“I am delighted to become the Head Coach of Hull City and I am very much looking forward to the challenge of guiding the Club back to the Premier League,” he told the club’s official website.

“I already know that this is an important Club with a big and loyal fanbase, I’ve had a good feeling about it ever since meeting the Allam family and I can’t wait to get started next week.”

◾️ | We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Leonid Slutsky as our new Head Coach #WelcomeLeonid pic.twitter.com/3UxPRWxsl1 — Hull City (@HullCity) June 9, 2017

Speaking about the appointment, Hull’s vice-chairman Ehab Allam told the club’s official website: ‘I am delighted to welcome Leonid as our new head coach.

‘After a thorough recruitment process, Leonid’s attention to detail, thoughts on playing style and his ambition made him the stand-out candidate.

‘The club has made plans for pre-season training and friendlies, with some exciting fixtures to be announced next week, and squad planning with Leonid is already underway.

