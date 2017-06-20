Human skull, ammunition found in Imo shrine



• Police rescue kidnapped priest, arrest suspects

• Suspected abductors shot at DELSU lecturer, escapes with SUV

• Arrested Abuja-Kaduna highway kidnappers beg for forgiveness

Barely four months after five human skulls and a basin of blood were found inside a church in Ububo-Alia, Awara, Ohaji/Egbema Local Council of Imo State, policemen have uncovered a shrine at Ngor-Okpala Local Council of the state used as armoury and ritual den by suspected criminals.

A human skull, 82 rounds of live ammunition, three K2 magazines, a locally-made revolver pistol, one locally-made single-barrel short gun, two axes, an identity card belonging to the prime suspect, Chidera Njoku, and photographs were recovered from the house.

According to the Imo State police boss, Chris Ezike, a Good Samaritan informed detectives on activities of criminals and the goings on at the shrine.He said a search warrant was executed, adding that Njoku, a native of Umuagwu Alulu in Ngor-Okpala, fled through the back gate when they got hint of police arrival.

It was gathered that the police arrested the suspect’s mother, said to be the owner of the premises.“Also, the command on Sunday night arrested three suspects involved in the kidnap of a Catholic Priest, Father Charles Nwachukwu around 8p.m. on Friday. Ogadinma Ajonuwma, Chinedu Odoemenam, Uzoma Mejuru, all natives of Agbaja in Nwangele Local Council were arrested by the command’s anti-kidnapping squad,” Ezike said.

It was gathered that the police rescued the priest at Agbaja Forest in Nwangele unhurt and recovered his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked WER334NJ.Father Nwachukwu was kidnapped at Amauzari in Isiala Mbano on his way from Owerri Airport, where he dropped off a guest. From there, he was moved to Nwangele forest.

Meanwhile, suspected kidnappers have attacked, shot and seriously wounded a lecturer with the Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Richard Okorodudu at Ughelli.It was gathered that the lecturer was traveling in his Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number EKY 257 DJ when the suspected kidnappers intercepted his vehicle in a commando style, dragged him out of his car and tried to force him into their vehicle, but he resisted and in anger they shot him on the head and leg.

The suspected kidnappers left him in the pool of his blood to die and made away with his car. He was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital by sympathizers where he is receiving treatment.

In another development, eight kidnappers arrested along Abuja-Kaduna highway last week begged the Nigerian Police yesterday for forgiveness, saying they carried out the activities in obedience to instructions from their master, who is still at large. The plea came ahead of their arraignment in court today.

The suspects said their master, who they called Hussein, asked them to carry out the kidnapping, saying they never knew the weight of the law regarding the action.

Speaking to journalists after being paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the suspects who confessed to participating in many kidnapping activities along the road, said their leader, who they received instructions from was on the run, saying they were merely errand boys.

