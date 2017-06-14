Human Skull Dealer Reveals How Much He Trades Them

A suspected ritualist arrested by the police has revealed that he trades in human skull adding that he sells fresh human skulls for as much as N1million. The 45-year-old suspected ritualist, Lucien Tusume, who was arrested by men of the Nigerian police at Iraye village in Sagamu area of Ogun State, following intelligence report revealed…

