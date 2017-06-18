Humour unleashed as Ibadan hosts Glo Laffta Fest

It was fun, laughter, and more fun last Sunday as Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, took its turn to host the continent’s biggest and most hilarious comedy show, Glo Laffta Fest, packaged by data grandmasters, Globacom.

Among the comedians who performed was Omo Baba, who made a debut appearance in this year’s Laffta Fest. He excited the audience by recalling, in a humorous manner, the various dance styles that had reigned in the country in the last two decades. These included Galala, Azonto, Yahooze and Alanta.

Kenny Blaq, fast-rising comedian and promoter of music-comedy, Kenny Blaq, also made his first appearance in Laffta Fest at the Ibadan show. He equally thrilled the audience with ingeniously funny versions of popular songs, drawing a standing ovation from the highly excited crowd.

Bash took over from him and added to the fun of the evening. He also left behind some moral lessons as he sharply upbraided wife beaters by making jokes of their actions, saying that any man that beat his wife was not fit to be called a man.

The master comedians, Gordons, Bovi and Basketmouth, thereafter took turns to come on stage to dish out one hilarious joke after another as the audience cheered and rocked in between bouts of hilarious laughter.

Nollywood actors, Odunlade Adekola and Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin, were guest celebrities at the event and they added to the thrill of the evening.

It was also their first appearance in the highly celebrated comedy show which has so far been held in nine cities, including Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, Calabar and Yenagoa.

Nollywood legend, Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, was the third celebrity guest and she excited the Ibadan audience further. She described the occasion as momentous, stating that Globacom is one company that has remained consistent in supporting entertainment. She explained that was why the company was taking the show to several cities across Nigeria. There were also performances by budding comics, who included Emmanuel Debegene Emmaralo.

The next edition of the show takes place in Benin-City today. Other cities scheduled to host the show in the weeks ahead include Awka, Ikeja, Ikorodu, FESTAC, Ajah, Asaba, Aba, Suleja, Kubwa, Ibadan, Ijebu Ode, Abeokuta, Ekpoma, Kaduna, Akure, Lokoja, and Anyigba.

