HURIWA commends Uzodinma over scholarship to Chidinma

A PRO-DEMOCRACY and non-governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has commended the senator representing Orlu senatorial zone, Imo state, Chief Hope Uzodinma for his award of full tuitions-free university scholarship to Chidinma Frances Nwadike. Miss Chidinma Frances Nwadike, a 17 year old Imo state born girl made history in the current joint […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

