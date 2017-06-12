Hypertek Digital parted ways with Dammy Krane for breaching contract

Pulse Nigeria

Krane who has had a very challenging couple of weeks has been found out to have left his former label on bad terms. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Dammy Krane apology video play. Dammy Krane …



and more »