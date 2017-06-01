Hyundai Will Not Tolerate Women Having Periods

During an auto trade show in New York, Rachel Rickert, a model, found herself in the middle of a “period situation”.

However, when she asked Hyundai for a new uniform, they told her to go home.

Now the model has filed a complaint against Hyundai, claiming she was “shamed” by the company.

Rickert, 27, told The Telegraph:

I’m not going to let someone tell me I can’t have my period when I work. It’s unacceptable. You’re not a robot. You have to use the bathroom especially when you’re on your period. They just act like we’re not human. I’m not going to be ashamed or shamed of having my period.

She was also expecting to make around $5 000. No wonder she’s pissed off.

Hyundai Motor America, on the other hand, said it was investigating the allegations:

We take any complaint like this seriously and will respond appropriately once we have a chance to investigate the merits of the claim.

In other words, the standard response.

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

