Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I accept Lai Mohammed’s challenge to prove he’s a Liar – Reno

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former media aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that he has taken up the challenge to prove that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is a liar. He also went ahead to list what he said to be the many lies of Lai Mohammed, adding that the minister almost lies for a living.

Reno Omokri & Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The post I accept Lai Mohammed’s challenge to prove he’s a Liar – Reno appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.