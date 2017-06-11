”I Am A Biafran” – Ex Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo

Ex-leader of Niger Delta militants, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has noted that anyone in the South-south and South-East region of the country, who denies Biafra and its struggle, is only doing so for fear of incarceration.

He admitted that there are so many Igbos, Ijaws and other tribes in the “Biafran land” who have refused to identify with the on-going struggle, adding that those persons are doing so out of fear that the Nigerian state will deny them their rights.

In an interview shared on Youtube, the ex-militant leader said asking him if he is a Biafran is like asking if his name is Asari Dokubo.

While commending the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for taking a stand in the struggle for the actualization of Biafra, Asari said when success has been achieved, those denying the Biafra will come back to claim it.

“The Ijaws, Igbos and Ibibios who are saying they are not Biafrans. There are so many Igbos who are saying they are not Biafrans. There are many Ijaw people who are saying they are not Biafrans. You don’t blame them.

“Who want to die? Nobody want to go to prison. I went to prison. Nobody wants to fail but people always rejoice with those who are successful. When success comes, the same people who are saying they are not Biafrans will run down to say, ‘We are the Biafra.’ Many people would not want to put their lives at risks.

“It is wrong for anybody to ask me if I’m Biafra. Is like asking me whether I’m Dokubo Asari. I will say it, continue to say it, Alhaji Dokubo Asari is a Biafran.

“I have no apology to give to anybody, I have no explanation for anybody. I’m a Biafran and that’s what I am. I can go to the Supreme Court of the Nigerian State to defend I’m not a Nigerian.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s sacrifice is a necessary thing that some of us must make for the actualization of our motherland. For the independence of our motherland, we must make these sacrifices. And one day, our brother will rip the benefit of his sacrifice.

“He will rip the benefit of his sacrifice because those who imprisoned him will not go unpunished. What i’m saying is that we’ll not bow, we’ll not be cowed and we’ll not beg. Im strongly behind Nnamdi Kanu for what he stand for. He will surely come out a hero in the struggle for actualization of Biafra.”

