I am not dead – Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola cries out
NAIJ.COM
I am not dead – Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola cries out
Odunlade Adekola, popular Yoruba actor, has refuted death rumour currently being peddled about him in a new Instagram video. In the video obtained by NAIJ.com, the 38-year-old film star cursed the people the death rumour. READ ALSO: I visited Calabar, …
Odunlade Adekola refutes 5th death rumour
I am not dead, actor Odunlade Adekola cries out
"This will be the fifth time and it is becoming unbearable" – Actor Odunlade Adekola refutes rumours of his Death
