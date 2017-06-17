Pages Navigation Menu

Omeruo signs with TMC, denies quitting Chelsea

Omeruo signs with TMC, denies quitting Chelsea
The Eagle Online
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has concluded plans to grow his brand by signing a management contract with leading talent agency, Temple Management Company. The footballer, who returns to Chelsea FC after a loan spell at Turkish club, …
I am not quitting, Omeruo ready to fight for place at ChelseaTheCable
Omeruo reveals when Conte will make decision on his Chelsea futureDaily Post Nigeria
'There are offers' – Chelsea defender confirms receiving transfer bids, Conte talks to be held in JulyTurkish Football

