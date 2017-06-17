Omeruo signs with TMC, denies quitting Chelsea – The Eagle Online
|
YNaija
|
Omeruo signs with TMC, denies quitting Chelsea
The Eagle Online
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has concluded plans to grow his brand by signing a management contract with leading talent agency, Temple Management Company. The footballer, who returns to Chelsea FC after a loan spell at Turkish club, …
I am not quitting, Omeruo ready to fight for place at Chelsea
Omeruo reveals when Conte will make decision on his Chelsea future
'There are offers' – Chelsea defender confirms receiving transfer bids, Conte talks to be held in July
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!