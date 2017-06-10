I am so broke with no house or car to my name – Singer, Sean Kingston

International music artist, Sean Kingston has said that despite selling millions of records at some point in his career, he is dead broke with neither a house nor car to his name. He also admitted that he has less than $500 in his bank accounts. Kingston made this submission while filling out his financial information […]

