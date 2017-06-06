Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am still a virgin at 90 years – Akwa-Ibom woman honoured by community [PHOTO]

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

A 90-year-old woman in Akwa-Ibom State, Agnes Akpan, has revealed that she never had sex with any man in her life. The woman, who devoted her life to nursing children right from a young age at Ikot Udobia community, Etinan Local government area, Akwa Ibom State, was honoured at Saint Pius Catholic Church, Ikot Udobia, […]

I am still a virgin at 90 years – Akwa-Ibom woman honoured by community [PHOTO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.