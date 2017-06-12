‘I apologize for being part of Buhari, APC massive failure’ – Katsina Senator

A Katsina Senator, Kanti Bello has said he has regrets over the way the Buhari administration has handled things in the last two years. The former Senate Majority Whip, who represented Katsina North Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), in an…

The post ‘I apologize for being part of Buhari, APC massive failure’ – Katsina Senator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

