‘I believe in participatory leadership’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'I believe in participatory leadership'
The Nation Newspaper
Johnson Chukwu is Chief Executive Officer Cowry Asset Management Limited, an investment banking firm incorporated on February 22, 2005 by a team of highly successful professionals and entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in diverse …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!