I can go nude, but not from waist down – Silverline Onuoha

Silverline Onuoha, who goes by the alias Nancy Dive, is a Nollywood starlet who has different, unusual ideas about how acting should be. With a few movie roles in her kitty, she’s ready to take Nollywood by storm, ready to do things most of her peers and senior colleagues wouldn’t dare. Listen to her.

What gave you the idea you could act?

It dates back to when I was in the primary school. I was always involved in the drama activities where oftentimes I would play the lead role. Besides that, I have always felt the need to express myself as a multiple personalities and I see acting as an escape to do that. Even right from my childhood, people were always suggesting to me that I should be an actress and the burning desire got to an explosion stage some three years ago. Nollywood is soon going to feel my full glow. All I have been doing are bit parts but they should watch out for the real Nancy Dive, that’s my stage name, because I am ready to consume all that comes my way with my talent and sexuality

Have you encounter any problem so far?

In this job of ours, you cannot live without encountering problems. But I thank God each problem I encounter I have been able to surmount. Sometimes we create problems for ourselves when there are no problems. I believe you see problems or obstacles when you want to. What someone may consider a challenge to another person it may be an opportunity.

What kind of roles do you have an affinity for?

As an actress, you have to be versatile. You don’t have to be stereotyped and that’s what makes you an actress. I can’t say this is exactly what I love doing, I do all sorts. In all modesty, the roles I’ve done so far; village girl role, glamourous girl or the usual everyday girl, I think I did them well. Personally, I know when I’ve done something well and when I’ve messed up.

How do you get into character when you see a script?

After reading the script, you picture the character you’re acting and you put yourself into that character. Let’s say I’m acting as a prostitute, I should have that imagination of a prostitute; how they behave, how they think, how they dress, then you fit yourself into that character and you’re good to go.

What kind of roles would you turn down?

With no offense to gay people, I would turn down a role where I have to really make love to a girl. I can try to do make-believe, but if I have to do it real, I’d turn it down. I could make out but not do the real thing.

Most people would ague that actors don’t really make love on set and that it’s all make-believe?

It depends on the kind of movie you’re doing. In Africa, we don’t go to the extremes, but when you’re doing a Hollywood movie, anything can happen. I don’t intend to be just be an African actor. I intend to take it to the next level, do Hollywood movies and so on.

Have you done any sexually explicit scene before?

I have.

Don’t you get turned on doing some of those scenes?

No. I take the idea of lovemaking and sex very personal. So, when I’m working, it’s work. You don’t get aroused or get a feeling. You get carried away in the act, but you don’t get carried away in the feeling. In the sense that, you know you’re doing a movie and you want to make it look real. You pretend to be another person but you don’t feel a thing. After everything, you’re like ‘it’s nice working with you’ and it ends there. Some people might take it elsewhere, but for me, it ends there.

What has been your experience as regards sexual harassment in the industry?

Sexual harassment is everywhere, not just in Nollywood and I won’t lie to you that I’ve never experienced it, because I have. There are people who would want to deprive you of the role given to you because you didn’t sleep with them. Some will even sleep with you and still not give you the role. So, it is left for you to know yourself and know your job. If you can act well, your blessing will locate you.

How far can you go in interpreting a role?

As an actress, there’s no role I can’t take on, after all it is all make-believe but when it comes to going nude on set, I have my limits. Getting naked in a film may have far reaching effect on one’s personal life. As a person who never says never, I think I can manage it if it involves from head to the waist. For any amount, I can never go nude from waist down, if you know what I mean. One day I hope to get married and my dream is to get married to a pastor.

So, you can show your bare boobs in a film?

Yes, of course, if the money is right. For N10 million I may consider showing off my boobs. It is all acting. But from the waist down, no amount of money in the world can make me do that.

So, what’s your selling point as a woman and an actress?

My boobs, of course.

But they don’t look so big to me?

Yes, I have small boobs but my nipples are a bombshell. You don’t have to own monstrous boobs to feel you have great boobs. In fact, the main treat of a boob is the nipple and I have the longest, most tantalising and sexiest nipples you have ever seen.

Can you date a fellow actor?

No, I can’t. Most actors are not straightforward and they tend to flirt around with other women. I am very jealous and I can’t stand that.

Where did you grow up?

I did my secondary school in Lagos but most part of my childhood was in Anambra and Aba. I schooled mostly in the East too but during holidays I came down to Lagos. I attended boarding schools, one in Anambra, Metadey. I also did a diploma course in hotel management in Nairobi, Kenya.

