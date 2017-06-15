Pages Navigation Menu

I Can’t Date A Man Who Is Not Good In Bed – Bolatito Sowunmi Aka Miss Pepeye

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Bolatito Sowunmi who is famous for her role as Miss Pepeye in Wale Adenuga’s foremost comedy “Papa Ajasco” sat with Broadway TV in an exclusive interview to talk about her journey so far, what next and her exit from the famous TV show. The actress shared that she belongs in Nollywood despite having …

