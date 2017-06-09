I Caused My Brother’s Defeat to Joshua – Vitali Klitschko

Former World Boxing heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko said he is plagued by guilt for offering the wrong advice to his younger brother, Wladimir which apparently was instrumental to his defeat to Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian was close to a dramatic victory when he floored Joshua in the 6th round of the world heavyweight title fight, but Joshua fought back […]

