I did not kill my husband, female lawyer tells court

A female Lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, who was accused of killing her husband Lowo, on Monday denied the allegation. She said she loved her husband and did not kill him. Yewande, a staff of the Department of Public Prosecution in the Oyo State of Ministry of Justice, was accused of killing her husband with a knife on Feb.

