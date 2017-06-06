I didn’t kill my husband – Lawyer tells Court, Read full story here

A lawyer identified as Yewande Oyediran, with the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, who is standing trial for allegedly stabbing her husband, Lowo, to death, has denied killing him. The defendant claimed she had a misunderstanding with her France-based husband on February 2, 2017, when the it was Lowo that threatened to kill her, when …

