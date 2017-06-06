Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I didn’t kill my husband – Lawyer tells Court, Read full story here

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lawyer identified as Yewande Oyediran, with the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, who is standing trial for allegedly stabbing her husband, Lowo, to death, has denied killing him. The defendant claimed she had  a misunderstanding with her France-based husband on February 2, 2017, when the it was Lowo that threatened to kill her, when …

The post I didn’t kill my husband – Lawyer tells Court, Read full story here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.