‘I Do Not Do Fraud’ – Dammy Krane Speaks After His Arrest In Miami [Video]

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane who was released on bail yesterday and expected to appear in court on June 23, 2017 for alleged theft and fraud has spoken. In a video obtained by Notjustok, Dammy Krane apologizes to his fans and maintains his innocence on the case saying, ‘I do not do fraud, I do not …

The post ‘I Do Not Do Fraud’ – Dammy Krane Speaks After His Arrest In Miami [Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

