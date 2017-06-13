Pages Navigation Menu

‘I Don’t F**k Married Men!’- Huddah Denies Cheating With Zari Hassan’s Late Husband – The Olisa Blogazine

'I Don't F**k Married Men!'- Huddah Denies Cheating With Zari Hassan's Late Husband
Huddah Monroe has taken to her Instagram to set the records straight about the rumours making rounds that she engages in affairs with married men, one case, in particular, being the allegation that she slept with Zari Hassan's ex-husband Iva Ssemwanga.

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

