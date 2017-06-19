Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I don’t know what you are talking about’-AY denies marriage crisis – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

'I don't know what you are talking about'-AY denies marriage crisis
TheNewsGuru
Nigerian comedian, AY popularly known as AY has been under intense pressure to keep his marriage together. Recall that few weeks ago, AY's wife Mabel exposed his raunchy chat with another Fred Francis on Instagram by posting a screenshot of the chat …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.