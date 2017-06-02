Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I don’t think I will have a career after this” – Kathy Griffin tears up during Press Conference over Controversial Trump Shoot

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Comedian Kathy Griffin held a press conference today, Friday June 2, at The Bloom Firm in Woodland Hills, California, after a controversial photo shoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump. During the conference, she addressed the shoot and also addressed an alleged bullying by the Trump family. The 56-year-old comedian’s […]

The post “I don’t think I will have a career after this” – Kathy Griffin tears up during Press Conference over Controversial Trump Shoot appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.