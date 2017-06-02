“I don’t think I will have a career after this” – Kathy Griffin tears up during Press Conference over Controversial Trump Shoot

Comedian Kathy Griffin held a press conference today, Friday June 2, at The Bloom Firm in Woodland Hills, California, after a controversial photo shoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump. During the conference, she addressed the shoot and also addressed an alleged bullying by the Trump family. The 56-year-old comedian’s […]

The post “I don’t think I will have a career after this” – Kathy Griffin tears up during Press Conference over Controversial Trump Shoot appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

