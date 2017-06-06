Pages Navigation Menu

I Don’t Want To Be A Flash In The Pan – Rapper Ruggedman Says

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Rapper, Ruggedman, has explained that he takes much time to perfect his songs before putting them out because he doesn’t want to release music that would just trend for a bit and fizzle out shortly after. Ruggedman noted that his staying power in the industry is not unconnected with his passion and fire to succeed …

