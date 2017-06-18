I Dream Of Playing For Manchester United – Jurgen Locadia

PSV striker Jurgen Locadia says he dreams of playing for Manchester United.

Locadia missed most of last season through injury but did manage to bag three goals and provide three assists in 14 appearances for PSV. And the 23-year-old hopes to follow in the footsteps of Dutch compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum to the Premier League. Wijnaldum left PSV for Newcastle in the summer of 2015 and earned a move to Liverpool after a season at St James' Park.

He told Dutch TV channel NOS. “Manchester United is my dream, but via an intermediate step. I like the path Georginio Wijnaldum has walked, from Newcastle United to Liverpool.”

It remains to be seen if United are interested in Locadia, but the youngster is the holder of an impressive record, when in 2012 he became the first player since all the way back in 1969 to score a hat-trick on his Eredivisie debut.

