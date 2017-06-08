I-G orders arrest of northern signatories to threat to Ndigbo

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kaduna State to investigate and arrest members of the Coalition of Northern Youths who signed and issued the ultimatum to Ndigbo living in the North to vacate the region in three months or face physical attacks.

The Coalition of Northern Youths on June 6, at a news conference in Kaduna, gave a three-month ultimatum to South Easterners living in the North to leave.

It had also ordered Northerners living in the South Eastern part of the country to return to the North.

The group attributed the ultimatum to the constant agitation by the Igbo ethnic group to have their own independent country.

Also, Gov. Nasir El’ Rufai of Kaduna State had ordered the investigation, arrest and prosecution of the signatories to the communique issued at the end of the coalition of northern youth news conference.

The I-G gave the order at a meeting with Commissioners of Police and other high ranking officers on Thursday in Abuja.

He warned that no individual or group of persons had the right to ask any individual to leave his or her place of residence in any part of the country.

He ordered other state commissioners of police in the North and Assistant Inspectors -General of Police in the various zonal commands to do same.

He said “as Commissioners of Police and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, we have the responsibility to stop this group of persons from carrying out their threats.

“I want us to be at alert to ensure that such persons or group were stopped at all cost from carrying out their threats.

“No individual has the authority to stop anybody from looking for his daily bread.

He explained that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live in any part of the country he or she chooses.

On abuse of siren and spy number plate by unauthourised persons, Idris said that a task force would be constituted across the country to check the ugly situation.

He noted that some individuals used them to commit crimes in the society, adding that synergy between the force and other security agencies was critical to its operations.

“We are going to check the excesses of these individuals who use siren and spy number plate,“he said.

The police boss urged the various commands to beef up security in their formations as security challenges were taking different dimensions.

He said the force had started the establishment of some operational units in the commands across the country to tackle emerging security challenges.

He added that “we are facing new security challenges in the country and we have to respond to it.

“We are trying to enhance our capacity with the establishment of these units, taking into consideration the new security challenges in the country.”

He explained that every commissioner of police was in charge of units in his or her

command, weather they were from the Force headquarters.

Idris urged state governors to support the force by establishing these units for effective response to security threats across the country.

On the kidnapped six students from the Igbonla Model College, Epe area of Lagos, Idris said that police marine would be trained to flood the creeks.

He expressed concern over the location of schools close to the sea where miscreants always had easy access to such schools.

He said “we are going to have a permanent solution to the Lagos problem by training our marine police.”

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, said rescue mission was ongoing to save the children.

He explained that the police was concerned about the safety of the children in trying to rescue them.

