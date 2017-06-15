“I had children out of wedlock” Grace Msalame rubbishes claims she was married to her baby daddy Paul Ndichu – Ghafla!
“I had children out of wedlock” Grace Msalame rubbishes claims she was married to her baby daddy Paul Ndichu
Apparently Grace Msalame and Paul Ndichu were NEVER married like many people thought for all these years. The curvaceous TV girl has admitted that she had her twins out of wedlock. When Paul and Grace split years ago, many people assumed that they …
Let's leave my match making to Jesus- Grace Msalame affirms she is single after baby daddy's wedding
