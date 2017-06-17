Pages Navigation Menu

“I have a penchant for taking powers; I’m the next president” – Fayose

Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose has disclosed that he’ll be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Fayose, who spoke to political office holders in the Ekiti State Government House, Ado-Ekiti on Friday, said that he has a penchant for defeating incumbent leaders in elections, said that he is heading straight to Aso […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

