I have been stereotyped in movies, says Mary Uranta

By Rotimi Agbana

SULTRY actress and CEO of 50th Film Academy, Mary Uranta, was happy beyond words recently as she starred in Sylvia Edem’s new movie, “Sandcastle.”

Expressing her joy, beautiful Uranta said, “I was very excited when I got the script of ‘Sandcastle’ from Sylvia because Nollywood producers like to stereotype people a lot. This movie will give people a chance to see the other side of me. I’m versatile but I have been stereotyped. So for me, I want people to come out and see this movie because it lends a voice to the physically challenged.”

The movie, which Uranta’s 50th Film Academy is producing in collaboration with actress, Sylvia Edem, makes case for the physically challenged and less privileged people in the society. The advocacy movie which is scheduled to premiere on July 9, 2017, stars award-winning actors; Wale Ojo, Charles Okocha, Shirley Igwe, Mary Uranta, Sylvia Edem, Bassey Okon Bassey, and others.

Directed by Edward Ukah, ‘Sandcastle’ lends a voice to the plight of the physically challenged in the society. Speaking on the movie, Sylvia Edem said; “We plan to take this movie to every state in Nigeria because it’s not just a movie, but one that rekindles hope. Through this movie, the physically challenged needs to know that they are not different from any other persons.”

