I have never funded IPOB, allegation is from opposition – Anambra Governor, Obiano

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied allegations that he funded the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with $50,000 and two Prado Jeeps. A press statement sent to DAILY POST by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Prince Oliver Okpala described the allegation as untrue […]

I have never funded IPOB, allegation is from opposition – Anambra Governor, Obiano

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

