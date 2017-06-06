Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I love being his wife but I’m also very intentional about staying his girlfriend” Tammy Franklin Shares her Secret to 21 Years of Marriage

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

What is Tammy Franklin‘s secret to 21-years of being happily married? Let Tammy give you the scoop. Tammy loves keeping it spicy for her husband, gospel star Kirk Franklin, and she’s intentional about every move she makes. She does so by being his “girlfriend” as well as his wife and having regular date nights with […]

The post “I love being his wife but I’m also very intentional about staying his girlfriend” Tammy Franklin Shares her Secret to 21 Years of Marriage appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.