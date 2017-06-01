Pages Navigation Menu

‘I love this club – Wenger

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports

Arsene Wenger has declared his love for Arsenal after extending his contract for a further two years. The Frenchman, whose reign at the north London side already stands at more than two decades, has put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium. Following months of unrest among groups of Gunners fans, with […]

