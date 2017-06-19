“I Make Music Because I want to Inspire The World”- JAYWON Talks “BANUSO” on DatJoblessboiTV
Popular Singer & Next World Music frontliner ‘Jaywon” talks on new single “Banuso” ft. Musical taliban “Oritsefemi” on #DATJOBLESSBOI TV. In an exclusive chat…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!