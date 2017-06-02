Pages Navigation Menu

“I no longer pick Soma’s calls, I’m too busy for him”- Gifty (WATCH)

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment

An ex-housemate of the 2017 Big Brother, NaijaGifty has revealed in a recent interview that she no longer picks calls from her former housemate Soma because she’s too busy. Press play to watch Gifty tell BroadwayTV she has nothing to do with Soma. He calls, she doesn’t pick because she’s a busy woman and has no …

"I no longer pick Soma's calls, I'm too busy for him"- Gifty (WATCH)

