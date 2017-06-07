“I no longer place curses on people’s heads” – says Repentant Kemi Olunloyo

After spending 81 days in a Port Harcourt prison, it seems Kemi Olunloyo has turned a better leaf. The controversial journalist who says she is now a political activist has thanked people who reached out to her while in prison and people who are currently contributing to help her offset her bills. She also sent a shout …

The post "I no longer place curses on people's heads" – says Repentant Kemi Olunloyo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

