‘I pass my neighbour’ generator thief paraded naked in Delta State

A thief who was allegedly caught red-handed stealing an ‘I Pass My Neighbour’ generator set in Delta State, was paraded naked, after he was beaten. Here are photos of the thief, who looks rather sober;

