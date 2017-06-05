“I Regret All My Actions With Tony,” Bbnaija Bisola Reveals in new interview [video]

One of the busy participants, known as Bisola in a chat with “Rubbin Minds” anchor Ebuka, Bisola of the BigBrother Naija fame confesses that the show has given her a larger platform. WATCH FULL INTERVIEW by clicking link below; https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1pe6pZ2HcGHXx8_LP-l9JKY3E4nsuqxZ Known for her whirlwind romance with Tall Tony, not noticing that he is married (nobody …

The post “I Regret All My Actions With Tony,” Bbnaija Bisola Reveals in new interview appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

