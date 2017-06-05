Pages Navigation Menu

“I Regret All My Actions With Tony,” Bbnaija Bisola Reveals in new interview [video]

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

One of the busy participants, known as Bisola in a chat with “Rubbin Minds” anchor Ebuka, Bisola of the BigBrother Naija fame confesses that the show has given her a larger platform. WATCH FULL INTERVIEW by clicking link below; https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1pe6pZ2HcGHXx8_LP-l9JKY3E4nsuqxZ Known for her whirlwind romance with Tall Tony, not noticing that he is married (nobody …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

