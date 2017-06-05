I remain Ondo APC chairman — Kekemeke

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE crisis in the Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened weekend, as the embattled State Chairman, Hon Isaac Kekemeke, described the vote of no confidence passed on him as scandalous and irritating.

Kekemeke insisted that he remained the unshakable elected state chairman of the ruling party.

Some members of the State Executive Council, SEC, passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman for failing to discharge his responsibilities, neglect and dereliction of duty, among other offences .

A three-man facts finding disciplinary committee was immediately set up to investigate the former Chairman while his deputy Ade Adetimehin was directed to act in his stead.

But reacting to the decision of the SEC, Kekemeke said; “This scandalous and irritating move prompted by a promise of pot of porridge for the action by a segment of party executive, though not unexpected, beats the imagination of many reasonable party people.

“Sincerely I wish I did not have to react to this remote controlled, illegal and morally reprehensible conduct of some rancorous elements in the State executive, who had on many occasions traveled this ignoble path without success.’’

The crisis within the party started before the last governorship election in the state.

The chairman went underground after the inauguration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He has also not attended any of the state government activities after the swearing in ceremony held at the state stadium. His tenure is expected to lapse early next year.

